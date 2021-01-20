Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, left, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander asks Master Sgt. Sarai Gapetz, 374th Dental Squadron support flight chief a question about patient decontamination, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The decontamination demonstration showcased Yokota's medical procedures in the event of a chemical biological radiological nuclear warfare outbreak. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6494065
    VIRIN: 210120-F-EU398-0160
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.51 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    Bio-environmental
    JGSDF
    USAF

