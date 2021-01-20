Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, left, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander asks Master Sgt. Sarai Gapetz, 374th Dental Squadron support flight chief a question about patient decontamination, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The decontamination demonstration showcased Yokota's medical procedures in the event of a chemical biological radiological nuclear warfare outbreak. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6494065
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-EU398-0160
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT