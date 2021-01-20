Airman 1st Class Samuel Baker, left, and Senior Airman Vincent Duller, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron journeymen, perform a timed donning of their Mission Orientented Protective Posture gear for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leadership at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The demonstration was a part of an interoperability conference showcasing the base's chemical biological radiological nuclear procedures for the JGSDF and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6494061
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-EU398-0056
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT