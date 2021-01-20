Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 3 of 6]

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Samuel Baker, left, and Senior Airman Vincent Duller, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron journeymen, perform a timed donning of their Mission Orientented Protective Posture gear for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leadership at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The demonstration was a part of an interoperability conference showcasing the base's chemical biological radiological nuclear procedures for the JGSDF and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6494061
    VIRIN: 210120-F-EU398-0056
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.51 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CBRNE
    Yokota Air Base
    Bio-environmental
    JGSDF
    USAF

