JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

Airman 1st Class Samuel Baker, left, and Senior Airman Vincent Duller, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron journeymen, perform a timed donning of their Mission Orientented Protective Posture gear for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leadership at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The demonstration was a part of an interoperability conference showcasing the base's chemical biological radiological nuclear procedures for the JGSDF and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP