    Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8]

    Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jordalis Cid, 49th Medical Support Squadron medical lab technician, poses for a photo, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Department of Defense personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to project their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6493889
    VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1054
    Resolution: 4963x3312
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID-19 Vaccine

