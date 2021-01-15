Senior Airman Jordalis Cid, 49th Medical Support Squadron medical lab technician, poses for a photo, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Department of Defense personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to project their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6493889 VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1054 Resolution: 4963x3312 Size: 1.47 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.