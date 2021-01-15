Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from Airman Melonie McMullin, 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron technician, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Airmen and base personnel who were vaccinated fell into category 1B: individuals 75 and older, individuals (16 and older) with underlying conditions, frontline essential workers to include Holloman AFB mission essential personnel, educators, caregivers, grocery/food staff, and vulnerable populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID-19 Vaccine

