Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations

Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from Airman Melonie McMullin, 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron technician, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Airmen and base personnel who were vaccinated fell into category 1B: individuals 75 and older, individuals (16 and older) with underlying conditions, frontline essential workers to include Holloman AFB mission essential personnel, educators, caregivers, grocery/food staff, and vulnerable populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

