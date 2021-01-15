Capt. Michael Ferraro, 49th Medical Group Operational Medicine Clinic flight commander, poses for a photo, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Department of Defense continues to deliver on the acting Secretary of Defense’s priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect people, maintain readiness and support the national pandemic response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6493887 VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1052 Resolution: 4639x3395 Size: 1.35 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.