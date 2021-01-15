Tracy Brown, 49th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center childcare provider, poses for a photo, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Airmen and base personnel who were vaccinated fell into category 1B: individuals 75 and older, individuals (16 and older) with underlying conditions, frontline essential workers to include Holloman AFB mission essential personnel, educators, caregivers, grocery/food staff, and vulnerable populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6493888 VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1053 Resolution: 4988x3195 Size: 1.73 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.