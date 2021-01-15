Tracy Brown, 49th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center childcare provider, poses for a photo, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Airmen and base personnel who were vaccinated fell into category 1B: individuals 75 and older, individuals (16 and older) with underlying conditions, frontline essential workers to include Holloman AFB mission essential personnel, educators, caregivers, grocery/food staff, and vulnerable populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6493888
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-WZ808-1053
|Resolution:
|4988x3195
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
