Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations

From left to right, Tracy Brown, 49th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center childcare provider, Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Capt. Michael Ferraro, 49th Medical Group Operational Medicine Clinic flight commander, pose for a photo Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All three individuals are considered either individuals (16 and older) with underlying conditions, frontline essential workers, such as essential personnel, educators, caregivers, grocery/food staff, and vulnerable populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

