Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, poses for a photo after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Vaccinations were distributed in phases of prioritization for service members, Department of Defense civilians and families across the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6493883 VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1029 Resolution: 2564x3695 Size: 970.68 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.