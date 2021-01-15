Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations

Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, poses for a photo after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Vaccinations were distributed in phases of prioritization for service members, Department of Defense civilians and families across the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6493883
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-WZ808-1029
|Resolution:
|2564x3695
|Size:
|970.68 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
