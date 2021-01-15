Capt. Michael Ferraro, 49th Medical Group Operational Medicine Clinic flight commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Airman Melonie McMullin, 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron technician, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. All Department of Defense personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6493885 VIRIN: 210115-F-WZ808-1033 Resolution: 4965x3314 Size: 1.49 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman personnel receive their COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.