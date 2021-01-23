Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 9 of 22]

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Megan Jedrzejewski a medic with the 1249th Engineer Battalion prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County residents in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 04:57
    Photo ID: 6493696
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-CH590-0035
    Resolution: 3088x3088
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lane County
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

