Oregon National Guardsmen along with Lane County Health and Human Services direct local residents arriving by car for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6493707
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-CH590-0290
|Resolution:
|5520x3280
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
