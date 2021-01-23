Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Megan Jedrzejewski a medic with the 1249th Engineer Battalion prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County residents in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6493698
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-CH590-0049
|Resolution:
|5368x3568
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
