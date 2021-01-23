Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

Oregon Army National Guard medics Spc. Shaun Martin and Sgt. Travis Sinfellow, working with Lane County Health and Human Services, as they prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccines to local Lane County resident, during a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

