Oregon Air National Guard Senior Airman Valerie Seelye, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 142nd Wing, works with a Lane County Health and Human Services staff members as they process COVID-19 paperwork during a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County residents in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 04:57
|Photo ID:
|6493694
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-CH590-0014
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
