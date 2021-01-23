Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Brian Benavidez, an Intelligence Officer assigned to the 116th Air Control Squadron, 142nd Wing, works with Lane County Health and Human Services and helps process COVID-19 paperwork to local residents arriving for a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

Date Taken: 01.23.2021
Location: EUGENE, OR, US