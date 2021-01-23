Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 8 of 22]

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Brian Benavidez, an Intelligence Officer assigned to the 116th Air Control Squadron, 142nd Wing, works with Lane County Health and Human Services and helps process COVID-19 paperwork to local residents arriving for a mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lane County
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

