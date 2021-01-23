Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 13 of 22]

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guardsmen along with Lane County Health and Human Services direct local residents arriving by car for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 04:54
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 
    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lane County
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

