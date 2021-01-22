Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses an all-terrain lifter Army system forklift to place a pallet of boxed meals-ready-to-eat on a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck trailer while conducting resupply operations at the brigade supply activity during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2021. Heavy rains the previous day caused mobility issues around the BSA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

