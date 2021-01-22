Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses an all-terrain lifter Army system forklift to place a pallet of boxed meals-ready-to-eat on a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck trailer while conducting resupply operations at the brigade supply activity during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2021. Heavy rains the previous day caused mobility issues around the BSA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 03:54
    Photo ID: 6493653
    VIRIN: 210122-A-DX878-109
    Resolution: 6552x4432
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    logistics
    10th Mountain Division
    tactical vehicles
    Fort Polk
    field exercise

