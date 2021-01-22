Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Christian A. Quintero, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, assigned to Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses the winch control on a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck A4 recovery truck to release a towing cable while conducting vehicle recovery operations at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. A HEMTT load handling system truck got stuck in the mud during resupply operations inside the BSA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

