Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Cpl. James W. Trice and Pvt. Angel Crespo, both petroleum supply specialist with Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pull a winch tow cable towards their heavy expanded mobility tactical truck during vehicle recovery operations at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. The HEMTT load handling system truck got stuck in the mud while conducting resupply operations for their battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

