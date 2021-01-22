Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Private 1st Class Angel D. Martinez, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses a 5-gallon water jug to fill a field handwashing station with clean potable water at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Unit field sanitation teams place handwashing stations near latrines and dining areas to maintain proper hygiene during field operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

