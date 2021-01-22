Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Cpl. James W. Trice, a petroleum supply specialist with Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pull a winch tow cable towards his heavy expanded mobility tactical with load handling system truck as Spc. Dylan J. Dupre, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, directs the wrecker operator during vehicle recovery operations at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. The HEMTT load handling system truck got stuck in the mud while Trice was conducting resupply operations for his battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 03:53
    Photo ID: 6493650
    VIRIN: 210122-A-DX878-106
    Resolution: 6570x4444
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    logistics
    10th Mountain Division
    tactical vehicles
    Fort Polk
    field exercise

