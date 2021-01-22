Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Cpl. James W. Trice, a petroleum supply specialist with Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pull a winch tow cable towards his heavy expanded mobility tactical with load handling system truck as Spc. Dylan J. Dupre, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, directs the wrecker operator during vehicle recovery operations at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. The HEMTT load handling system truck got stuck in the mud while Trice was conducting resupply operations for his battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

