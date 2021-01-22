Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Santos, a motor transport operator, assigned to Alpha Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses a SINCGARS RT-1523 VHF radio to communicate with the brigade supply activity tactical operations center during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Mountain Peak is a brigade level training event hosted by 10th Mountain Division, to prepare and certify brigades for mission rehearsal exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

