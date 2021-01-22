Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Santos, a motor transport operator, assigned to Alpha Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, uses a SINCGARS RT-1523 VHF radio to communicate with the brigade supply activity tactical operations center during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Mountain Peak is a brigade level training event hosted by 10th Mountain Division, to prepare and certify brigades for mission rehearsal exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    This work, Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    logistics
    10th Mountain Division
    tactical vehicles
    Fort Polk
    field exercise

