Support battalion sustains mission during training exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Justin B. Campbell, a tactical power generation specialist, assigned to Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, mans an M2 .50 caliber machine gun at the brigade supply activity area during the brigade Mountain Peak training exercise, Jan. 22, 2021, at Fullerton training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soldiers assigned to the battalion conduct guard shifts during field operations to facilitate with maintaining security and control. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US