MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

U.S. Army Capt. Melissa Blankenship, a medical-surgical nurse, Joint Force Headquarters Medical Detachment, Maryland National Guard, places a bandage on Capt. Michael Fedner, a public affairs officer, assigned to the Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

