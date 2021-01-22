MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

U.S. Army Spc. Alberick Fuh Ambe, a chaplain assistant, 115th Military Police Battalion Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, Maryland National Guard, receives the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Senate Hart Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6493417
|VIRIN:
|210122-Z-OV020-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
