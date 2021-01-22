MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

U.S. Army Spc. Lexis Ruth, a healthcare specialist, Joint Force Headquarters Medical Detachment, Maryland National Guard, draws a COVID-19 vaccine from a vial, inside the Hart Senate Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021