MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

U.S. Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard check-in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hart Senate Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

