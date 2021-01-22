Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building [Image 6 of 7]

    MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Melissa Blankenship, a medical-surgical nurse, Joint Force Headquarters Medical Detachment, Maryland National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Michael Fedner, a public affairs officer, assigned to the Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6493421
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-OV020-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

