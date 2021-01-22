MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building

U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Escobar, an infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, poses for a photo after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Hart Senate Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (This photo has been altered for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.)
