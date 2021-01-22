U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Escobar, an infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, poses for a photo after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Hart Senate Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (This photo has been altered for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6493420 VIRIN: 200122-Z-OV020-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.52 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.