U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Saffell, commander, Joint Force Headquarters Medical Detachment, Maryland National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Pvt. Dirren Toot, a healthcare specialist, 115th Military Police Battalion Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, Maryland National Guard, inside the Hart Senate Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to support federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6493419 VIRIN: 210122-Z-OV020-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.98 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Senate Building [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.