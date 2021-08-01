U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janica Rimas, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, helps a customer with processing a cash transaction at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. In a contingency, the disbursing office is armed to equip and train members of the 51st CPTS to deliver a rapid response to fulfill and purchase requirements throughout the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 01:21
|Photo ID:
|6491685
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-HT863-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS
