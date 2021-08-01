Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janica Rimas, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, helps a customer with processing a cash transaction at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. In a contingency, the disbursing office is armed to equip and train members of the 51st CPTS to deliver a rapid response to fulfill and purchase requirements throughout the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight
    51st CPTS

