Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janica Rimas, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, counts money inside the 51st CPTS cashier window at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. The CPTS vault also collects Korean Won from a variety of third-parties for various requirements and then converts that currency into spending power for units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

