Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 3 of 7]

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janica Rimas, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, counts money inside the 51st CPTS cashier window at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. The CPTS vault also collects Korean Won from a variety of third-parties for various requirements and then converts that currency into spending power for units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:21
    Photo ID: 6491681
    VIRIN: 210108-F-HT863-1073
    Resolution: 3918x4023
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission
    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight
    51st CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT