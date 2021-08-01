U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janica Rimas, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, helps a customer with processing a cash transaction at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. Customers frequently utilize the cashier cage for repayment of debt, damages, and lost equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:21 Photo ID: 6491683 VIRIN: 210108-F-HT863-1039 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.68 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.