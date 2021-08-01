Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christina Eubanks, 51st Comptroller Squadron cashier, back, helps a customer process a cash transaction at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. The CPTS cashier is also fully capable of processing U.S. dollar payments and collections with their primary business for USD disbursements are for separating and retiring members. These payments are largely through electronic funds transfer but they are also prepared to make payment with U.S. Treasury Checks or cash when options are limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

