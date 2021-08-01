U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James Hill, 51st Comptroller Squadron deputy disbursing officer, counts money inside the 51st CPTS vault at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. The disbursing office maintains a foreign currency account of Korean won for payment to vendors, the RoK Ministry of National Defense, the RoK government for civilian payroll taxes and benefits, Korean travelers with won-restricted accounts, and readiness requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:21 Photo ID: 6491684 VIRIN: 210108-F-HT863-1149 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.22 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.