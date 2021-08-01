Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. dollars dispense from a money counter at the 51st CPTS vault at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. U.S. dollar collections are a large part of their business. Customers frequently utilize the cashier cage for repayment of debt, damages, and lost equipment. Agencies like the DFAC, base hospital, and the passenger terminal also submit collections for repayment of meals, medical care, and rotator services respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:21
    Photo ID: 6491682
    VIRIN: 210108-F-HT863-1115
    Resolution: 4757x3165
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight
    51st CPTS

