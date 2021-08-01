Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission

U.S. dollars dispense from a money counter at the 51st CPTS vault at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. U.S. dollar collections are a large part of their business. Customers frequently utilize the cashier cage for repayment of debt, damages, and lost equipment. Agencies like the DFAC, base hospital, and the passenger terminal also submit collections for repayment of meals, medical care, and rotator services respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

