U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James Hill, 51st Comptroller Squadron deputy disbursing officer, reviews paperwork for managing the cash disbursements at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2021. The 51st CPTS is the leading office for disbursal for the Air Force in the RoK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 01:21
|Photo ID:
|6491679
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-HT863-1007
|Resolution:
|4312x3911
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Money: 51st CPTS funds Osan's mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT