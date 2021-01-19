Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6491272
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-CI314-1004
|Resolution:
|4390x2927
|Size:
|679.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
