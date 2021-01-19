Pfc. Ian R. Taylor, a 23-year-old of RSS Orem, Utah is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Taylor graduated from Springville High School and was then recruited by SSgt. Ryan Watts to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6491269
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-CI314-1007
|Resolution:
|4871x3247
|Size:
|468.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
