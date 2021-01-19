Lima Company Honormen

Pfc. Cameron D. Vanderhoek, a 21-year-old of RSS Riverside, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Vanderhoek graduated from Ramona High School and was then recruited by SSgt. Sierra Walker to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
