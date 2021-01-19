Pfc. Daniel R. Merritt, an 18-year-old of RSS Redlands, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Merritt graduated from Citrus Valley High School and was then recruited by SSgt. Juan Servin to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6491273
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-CI314-1021
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|607.16 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
