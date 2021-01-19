Pfc. Daniel R. Merritt, an 18-year-old of RSS Redlands, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Merritt graduated from Citrus Valley High School and was then recruited by SSgt. Juan Servin to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6491273 VIRIN: 210119-M-CI314-1021 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 607.16 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.