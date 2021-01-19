Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Honormen [Image 2 of 7]

    Lima Company Honormen

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pfc. Logan S. Fox, a 25-year-old of RSS Indianapolis, Indiana is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Fox graduated from Roosevelt University and was then recruited by SSgt. Todd Hughes to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021
    Photo ID: 6491268
    VIRIN: 210119-M-CI314-1011
    Resolution: 4951x3301
    Size: 484.63 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

