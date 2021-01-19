Pfc. Jeremy J. Gomez, a 22-year-old of RSS Idaho Falls, Idaho is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Gomez graduated from Cypress Creek High School and was then recruited by SSgt. Blakely to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6491271
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-CI314-1009
|Resolution:
|5106x3404
|Size:
|544.26 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
