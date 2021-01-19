Lance Cpl. Seth A. Silveira, a 22-year-old of RSS Modesto, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Silveira graduated from Roosevelt University and was then recruited by SSgt. Andrew Wright to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6491266 VIRIN: 210119-M-CI314-1015 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 467.38 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.