Lima Company Honormen

Lance Cpl. Seth A. Silveira, a 22-year-old of RSS Modesto, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Silveira graduated from Roosevelt University and was then recruited by SSgt. Andrew Wright to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
