    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9]

    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Students cut paper to create antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During the class, students explored the connection between human health and environmental factors, learned about the form and function of viruses and created models of both viruses and antibodies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6488731
    VIRIN: 210113-F-TM985-1118
    Resolution: 7383x4922
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    STEM
    STARBASE
    Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy

