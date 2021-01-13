Elijah Winder and Jack Hamel mold viruses and antibodies out of clay during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During the class, students explored the connection between human health and environmental factors, learned about the form and function of viruses and created models of both viruses and antibodies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6488729
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-TM985-1093
|Resolution:
|6438x4291
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
