Students participate in the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The STARBASE program is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative that aims to motivate school age students to explore STEM throughout their education. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6488722
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-TM985-1006
|Resolution:
|6821x4548
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
