STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on

Students learn about viruses and antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The STARBASE program is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative, which aims to motivate school age students to explore STEM throughout their education. While STARBASE Vandenberg originally planned to open their doors to a larger number of children across the Lompoc Unified School District, they had to adjust classes due to the global pandemic. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

