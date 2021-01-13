Students cut paper to create antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This was one of many STEMazing afternoon classes hosted by STARBASE Vandenberg and the Vandenberg AFB Library. The STEMazing classes will take place on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the STARBASE campus. The monthly classes will be available for children ages eight through twelve, with classes limited to 8 students to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6488730
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-TM985-1113
|Resolution:
|7185x4790
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT