Students learn about viruses and antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. STARBASE Vandenberg and the Vandenberg AFB Library will host a STEMazing afternoon class on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the STARBASE campus. The monthly classes will be available for children ages eight through twelve, with classes limited to 8 students to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6488727 VIRIN: 210113-F-TM985-1069 Resolution: 6735x4490 Size: 4.53 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.