Students learn about viruses and antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. STARBASE Vandenberg and the Vandenberg AFB Library will host a STEMazing afternoon class on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the STARBASE campus. The monthly classes will be available for children ages eight through twelve, with classes limited to 8 students to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
