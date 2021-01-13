Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 5 of 9]

    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Students learn about viruses and antibodies during the Disease Ecology and Viruses STARBASE Vandenberg class Jan. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. STARBASE Vandenberg and the Vandenberg AFB Library will host a STEMazing afternoon class on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the STARBASE campus. The monthly classes will be available for children ages eight through twelve, with classes limited to 8 students to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6488727
    VIRIN: 210113-F-TM985-1069
    Resolution: 6735x4490
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on
    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STARBASE: STEMazing and hands-on

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    STEM
    STARBASE
    Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT